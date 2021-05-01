TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

