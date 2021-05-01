Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $694,406.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

