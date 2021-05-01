TRON Price Hits $0.13 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $9.24 billion and $1.92 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 137.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

