TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.36 Million

Analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce $62.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.31 million. TrueCar posted sales of $83.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $269.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $273.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.30 million, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TrueCar by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 166,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.60 on Friday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $453.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.