Truefg LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truefg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after purchasing an additional 375,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,760,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

