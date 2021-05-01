Truist Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $165.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by Truist from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.38.

NYSE AJG traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.95. 1,040,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

