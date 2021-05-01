Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 333,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

