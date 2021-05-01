Truist Financial Corp Has $59,000 Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International plc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

