Truist Financial Corp Invests $91,000 in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $795,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

