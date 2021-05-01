Truist Financial Corp Makes New $116,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 574,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

