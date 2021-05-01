Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 635,185 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBIV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $800.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

