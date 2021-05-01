Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

