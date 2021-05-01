Truist Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price upped by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.58.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,419,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $357,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $11,695,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

