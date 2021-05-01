Truist Securiti Weighs in on Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

