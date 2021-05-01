Truist Securities Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.37.

NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

