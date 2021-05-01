Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $427,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares in the company, valued at $40,863,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.