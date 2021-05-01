Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $2.83. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 528,780 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $363.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

