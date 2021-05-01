Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TPB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.44 million, a PE ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

