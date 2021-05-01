Tuttle Tactical Management Grows Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 360.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the quarter. Horizon Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.37% of Horizon Acquisition worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000.

Shares of HZAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit