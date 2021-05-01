Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 215.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,085 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWCT. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,958,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $9,906,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $6,528,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $6,253,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

