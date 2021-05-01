Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.46 Million Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

