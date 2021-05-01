Typhoon Network (TYPH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $2.36 million and $42,793.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.47 or 0.01088280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00711010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.65 or 0.99701240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,043,868 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.