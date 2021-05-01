U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

