U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $791.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $15.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

