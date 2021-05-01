UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,297 shares of company stock worth $312,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.