UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $254,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.