UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $29,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.