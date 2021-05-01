UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 132,404 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,404 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. Accenture plc bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock valued at $302,119,090. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCT opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -378.00. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

