UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

