UBS Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 63 Price Target

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

UBS Group set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit