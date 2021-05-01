UBS Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 63 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.