UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

