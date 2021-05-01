uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 116.61% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.