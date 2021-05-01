Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,339. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

