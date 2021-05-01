Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €27.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.38 ($33.39).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €30.34 ($35.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.89 and its 200-day moving average is €29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.15. Uniper has a 52 week low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a 52 week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

