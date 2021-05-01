United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,457 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

