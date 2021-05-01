United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 428,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

