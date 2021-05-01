United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 70,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

