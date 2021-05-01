United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after buying an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

