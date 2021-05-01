United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 635 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

