United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 741 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $162.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.