United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,575,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

