United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. 1,174,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,053. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

