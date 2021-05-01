UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CAO Thomas E. Roos Sells 5,301 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE UNH opened at $398.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $402.16. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.85 and its 200-day moving average is $348.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

