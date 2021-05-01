Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $150.78 and last traded at $149.07, with a volume of 2977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UHS. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

