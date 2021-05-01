Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,684,446.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,844 shares of company stock worth $12,780,261. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,647,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 217,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 144,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.