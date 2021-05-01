Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.24 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

