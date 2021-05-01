US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues Earnings Results

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

ECOL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 244,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

