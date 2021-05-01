Usca Ria LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,815 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

