Usca Ria LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.59 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

