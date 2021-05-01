Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $687,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

